Have you ever seen a baby cow being born? You have the opportunity at State Fair of WV

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The animal barns are always full at the State Fair of West Virginia. There’s even an opportunity to watch a baby calf being born.

Perk Farm raises cattle and breeds them to give birth right around fair time. Lauren Perkins is the manager of the farm in Greenbrier County. She told 59News there’s no telling exactly when the babies will arrive. However, when they do, you can take advantage of those adorable little faces.

“We actually have two cows in the hut outside, so cows are welcome to come and play with them, snuggle with them, you can also feed them. We feed them two times a day in the morning and evening. We’ve also got cow candy, people are allowed to come and pick some up and give it to the cows. It’s a great treat for them,” Perkins said.

There are also plenty of learning opportunities at the birthing center as well. You can learn just how important dairy is in our diets.