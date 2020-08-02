Hawaii based charity recognizes disabled West Virginians at WTT

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV( WVNS)– Two special guests were in the stands at the Greenbrier Resort on Saturday, enjoying the World Team Tennis Tournament semi final matches.

Ryann Kress, the 2020 and 2021 Miss Wheel Chair Virginia, and Jacob Tyree a 2013 United States Paralympic basketball team member were also in the stands.

They were being honored by the When U Dream A Dream Incorporation, a charity that makes dreams come true for people with disabilities. The two were excited to be recognized for their hard work advocating for people with disabilities.

“This is my first professional tennis match so I am just very excited for all of it just the atmosphere and I have never been to the Greenbrier so this is all really cool and new for me,” Kress stated.

“We are spreading disability awareness and and supporting disability sports, adaptive sports whether it is tennis or adaptive tennis or wheel chair basketball,” Tyree stated.

Kress and Tyree impact on the community has been very effective and When U Dream a Dream wanted to give them the recognition they deserve.

