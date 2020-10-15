Hawks Nest Dam project nears completion

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — Brookfield Renewable began working on a tunnel de-watering project in Hawks Nest Tunnel on Sept. 8, 2020. Senior Director of Strategic Relationships, Andy Davis, said this inspection project is something that has not been done in decades.

“This is really a project to inspect the inner workings of this facility, which really hasn’t been done since the 1930s when it was constructed,” Davis said.

Brookfield Renewable is a company that now owns the Hawks Nest Dam. Davis said they began this inspection project to ensure everything is as up to date as possible, and to ensure everyone’s safety. Davis said the inspection work created a drawdown upstream, and downstream saw a full flow of water.

“Some water that’s being released into an area called the Dries, which doesn’t often get water, created some rapids that the white water community really likes to take advantage of,” Davis said.

Davis said other recreational areas in the Hawks Nest area were impacted by this project.

“We had some recreational trails there that unfortunately had to be closed down for safety reasons during this project. We’re looking to get those back open again in November,” Davis said.

Davis said this project should be completed by Nov. 11, 2020.