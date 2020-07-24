Hawks Nest Golf Course donated to Fayette County Firefighters Association

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Fire Coordinator Joe Crist told 59 News firefighters have been searching for years for a place to build a new training center.

Crist said their search finally came to an end after Brookfield Renewable donated a piece of property to them. The company owns Hawks Nest Golf Course, which has not been used for years. Andy Davis Sr., Director of Strategic Communications at Brookfield, released a statement:

“We are proud to support the hardworking firefighters in the region that keep us safe each and every day. This donation will assist them in both their training and recruitment efforts. We are looking forward to releasing more details at an event in conjunction with the Fayette County Firefighter’s Association when they have completed ‘Phase 1’ of their work, tentatively scheduled for late October.” Brookfield Renewable statement

Now, Crist said they are beginning to clean up the property. Crist said the goal is to build a training center.

“What we’re going to do with it is put a fire training center on it and have different types of props. We just put out a bid for a burn building,” Crist said.

He said this training center could be fully operational by November.

“It will take approximately three months to build. Then the company that wins the bid will transport the building on down to the site and set it up for us,” Crist said.

Crist said this could also be a center they lease out to other agencies in need.