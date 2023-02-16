FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — As we continue to honor Black History Month, we’re uncovering a piece of hidden history right here in Southern West Virginia.

It’s known as one of the worst industrial tragedies in American history.

Migrant African American workers played an important role in the early formation of the industrial and coal industries in the Mountain State. Jim Crow laws, extreme poverty, and a resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan pushed young black men North, in search of a life the South couldn’t offer. A search that led many of them to the heart of the Mountain State… where a massive project was beginning to take form.

The Electro-Metallurgical Company in Fayette County was preparing to build a tunnel cut out of solid rock from Hawks Nest to Gauley Junction.

“They diverted 90% of the water from the dam into a tunnel which was 3 miles long and it dropped 170 feet and it created enormous head pressure at the very end of the tunnel. And where it came out, they built a turbine station, an electric generating turbine station, that took all that water pressure and turned it into electric energy and they took that energy and ran it across the area, down to the alloy plant to drive electric furnaces to melt all these different metals into alloys. And that’s what started the project.” Jon Cavendish | Son of a Hawk’s Nest Tunnel Engineer

Hundreds of men were recruited to work on the project, two-thirds of them were those African American men who migrated from the South. But it wasn’t long after the workers started drilling through the rock that they started getting sick, many dying in the early days of construction. That’s when Cavendish said his father discovered the true nature of what they were working with.

“His job was to analyze the silica that came out by running it through various testings that you do with a microscope or with testing equipment. And he determined that the silica that came out of that tunnel was 91% pure, which is just perfect almost.” Jon Cavendish | Son of a Hawk’s Nest Tunnel Engineer

Silica is a mineral that when turned to dust, becomes extremely toxic and slices the lungs like shards of glass. Gauley Bridge soon became known as “the town of the living dead” due to the ghostly presence of the workers as they left the tunnel covered head to toe in the white dust.

The men’s supervisors wore masks and breathing equipment, while the men were forced to work in the toxic dust that coated not only their bodies, but also their lungs.

“It floats… And as they bring it into their lungs, they can’t expel it. It gets into your alveoli, and it makes a crust and all of the sudden it makes a crust so dense that the alveoli in the lungs can’t work. So, the passage of air into the lungs is impaired. And as it gets completely full of silica dust, the lungs cease to function. And death comes after that.” Jon Cavendish | Son of a Hawk’s Nest Tunnel Engineer

With death knocking on the door and in their sickest moments, many men were forced out of their beds at gunpoint and were taken back to the tunnel by their supervisors to continue labor.

One fateful decision to widen the tunnel, even AFTER the toxic silica was found, extended the workers’ exposure to the dust, and extended their suffering. It was a slow and painful death, one cut to the lungs at a time – eventually and very slowly stripping away all movement and bodily functions.

Ultimately, 80 percent of the workers became extremely ill or died – resulting in the greatest death toll ever from silicosis in the United States.

“They worked hard. And they paid the price, 400, 500, 600 people died from that disease.” Jon Cavendish | Son of a Hawk’s Nest Tunnel Engineer

You can hear about the lawsuits and Congressional hearings that followed the Hawks Nest Tunnel disaster this Sunday, February 19th, in our 59News special presentation on Black History. Tune in on Fox 59 at 11am or on CBS at 11:30am.