Hazardous waste collection returns to Beckley for the first time in years

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- People living in Raleigh County cleaned out their homes of hazardous waste on Sat. Oct. 3, 2020. Beckley Area Foundation and other organizations collected waste at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Communications and grant program coordinator with Beckley Area Foundation, Sam Babcock, said they collected these items at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. They collected fertilizers, paints, and other waste with the idea to clean up the county.

“These things will be out of their house, which it’s not great to keep them around. It’s also helping people not dispose of them in the woods, or in a creek, or somewhere like that. It keeps our environment cleaner and healthier for all our residents,” Babcock said.