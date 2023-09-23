GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – It’s not only music, but music with a purpose. Saturday, September 23, is the final day of Healing Appalachia.

Healing Appalachia is an event that provides an atmosphere with live music with the purpose of raising money to fight addiction.

Artists such as Tyler Childers, John R. Miller, and Ritch Henderson performed throughout Saturday night.

Local food and alcohol vendors were present alongside many recovery organizations as well.

Christopher Conard, Ambassador of Recovery and Healing, described how the event is not only about music, but about the community as well.

“It’s not just about the music, It’s about the people coming together, the communities plugging into each other… There’s all these vendors from all over the states, not just West Virginia but some of the bordering states in our region that have information about different rehabilitation centers, they have different rehabilitation programs in each type of state…” said Conard.

Healing Appalachia gives an opportunity to people who want to volunteer their time to help in the fight against opioids. Many of those volunteers are in recovery themselves.

Michael, a volunteer for Healing Appalachia, described Recovery Point and how it helps many people, including himself.

“We have three facilities statewide. Charleston, Huntington, Bluefield, and Parkersburg, sorry four, but in total we probably have about 500 clients in the state of West Virginia. They help get us towards a better way of life,” Michael told 59News.

It’s a festival that makes a difference – raising funds and celebrating stories of recovery in an area where the sting of the opioid crisis is still being felt everyday.