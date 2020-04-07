Health Dept. limits number of people allowed in stores in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Health Department is limiting the number of customers allowed in stores due to COVID-19 concerns.

The health department is requiring all retail and convenience businesses to limit the amount of customers in their stores. Only 10 customers are allowed in a store at one time.

Stores around the county are working to figure out a solution to the new limitations. President of Goodson’s Supermarket, Jeff Goodson, said they are doing their best to accommodate customers.

“We’re just going to do the best we can for the people. We’re going to serve them any way we can. We’re going to start opening our store a little earlier in the morning, try to get open by 6 a.m. But we’re going to have to enforce the number to ten at a time, ten customers at a time,” Goodson explained.

Goodson recommended limiting grocery store trips to one person per family. He also said all employees will be wearing masks, and they will be enforcing social distancing in the store.