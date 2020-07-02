Health experts explain importance of wearing sunscreen

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Wearing sunscreen is a must when enjoying a cookout or other festivities this Fourth of July. Anita Stewart, a health officer at the Fayette County Health Department, said to wear sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 when outside.

Stewart said to apply sunscreen every hour or every half hour if you are sweating or in the pool. She told 59 News adhering to this will help protect you from sun burn, sun poisoning, and even health problems later on.

“Long-term problems we know are related to skin cancer, so certainly we want to encourage sun protection to help reduce the risk of skin cancer down the road,” Stewart said.

Stewart also suggested wearing protective clothing and staying hydrated with water.