Health official explains how to travel safely for Thanksgiving

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the nation but as more people become eligible for vaccines, the question remains: Is it safe to celebrate with family this year?

Anita Stewart is the Health Officer for the Fayette County Health Department, she said safe gatherings are possible with a few things to consider.

She said if you or a family member feel sick the best decision is to stay home; and she recommends testing before and after traveling as well as taking personal mitigation measures to prevent possible spread of COVID-19.

“Wearing your mask to reduce your chance of getting COVID or spreading to someone else and then testing before you go, of course being vaccinated,” Stewart said. “And then when you come back, so if you are travelling domestically and you have been vaccinated, we would recommend that you would test at day five and certainly monitor your symptoms.”

Stewart said if you plan to travel outside of the country during the holiday season, the CDC recommends quarantining for ten days and testing when you return.