Health officials in Mercer County continue free COVID-19 vaccination clinics

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– People who want to get their COVID-19 vaccines in Mercer County still have a chance to do so.

Administrators with the Mercer County Health Department will be giving free Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on Friday, August 27, 2021. The Health Department will be administering vaccines from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center.

They usually host this clinic every Thursday, however, due to scheduling issues they pushed it back.

Next week they will host their vaccine clinic on Thursday. No appointment is needed.