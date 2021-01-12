Health officials monitoring outbreaks at Mercer County nursing homes

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Maples Assisted Living Center in Bluefield is in the grips of a COVID-19 outbreak. The official count from the WVDHHR confirms 35 positive cases at The Maples.

Jennifer Marrs, the Administrator at The Maples, said since the DHHR report, 19 residents have recovered. She said two more are also recovering and moving out of the COVID-19 unit soon.

Marrs said the center has managed to avoid the virus until this latest outbreak.

“Well we sectioned off part of out facility to make a COVID-19 Unit to try to keep as many of our residents who continued to test negative to stay that way,” said Marrs.

Marrs said housekeeping has been cleaning everything with bleach and Lysol to insure disinfection.

Two more assisted living facilities are also experiencing outbreaks. Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has 63 positive residents and Stonerise Princeton has 10 positive residents.

Interim Director of the Mercer County Health Department, Brenda Donithan, said all positive cases get passed through them.

“We then have them make a line list. Which is who is positive in their facility between staff and residents. We get that line list and then we start calling all those people on their list and get their contacts and see if they have turned positive and recommend that they quarantine,” said Donithan.

Donithan said all positives get sent to the state and are reviewed by the State Epidemiologist who then decides whether or not the facility should close and quarantine.