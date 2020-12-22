Health officials talk importance of getting COVID-19 vaccine

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 vaccine is in West Virginia with more doses on the way. Health professionals told 59News they are bombarded with questions about the vaccine: how it works, what it’s made of, and countless other things. There is one question that keeps coming up: If you have already contracted COVID-19, do you need to get the vaccine?

The Mercer County Health Department said yes. Brenda Donithan with the health department, said the COVID-19 vaccine is similar to other vaccines in that you can still take it even though you’ve already been sick.

“Once you have COVID your body does make antibodies to try fight it off. Just like other, regular vaccines we develop the antibodies to help protect,” said Donithan.

Donithan explains the vaccine builds antibodies. So, those who already have them have more for the vaccine to work with. She also explained if you have already recovered from COVID, it has been proven an individual can contract the virus more than once. She urges everyone to continue to mask up, and get the vaccine.