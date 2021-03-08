Health officials urge people to follow guidelines while Governor lifts restrictions

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Just days after Governor Justice begins opening up the state, local health professionals are weighing in.



Roger Topping is the Director of the Mercer County Health Department. He said while testing is down, so are positive cases. Hundreds of people continue to get vaccinated.

Topping said he trusts the Governor’s decision and hopes the public will remain vigilant in beating COVID-19.

“I don’t think we’re going to see a big surge, I really don’t. Again, it’s a matter of what we’re willing to do in the way of washing our hands, social distancing and wearing the mask is important,” said Topping.



Topping said more than 2,000 people received their vaccine this month in Mercer County. He urges the public to continue following all guidelines and to not ease up on hygiene.