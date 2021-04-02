Health officials: Vaccine is effective even if you were diagnosed with COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– As of Friday, April 2, 2021 more than 342,000 people are fully vaccinated and more than 500,000 people received the first dose of the vaccine.

Infection Control Nurse Practitioner Holly Tonelli, said many ask what happens if you get COVID-19 after getting the first doses of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson &Johnson.

“If they are out of quarantine they can still get their second dose,” Tonelli said. “If they are not out of quarantine, then it just needs to be rescheduled but they can still get it it just might mess with their timing a little bit.”

If you had COVID-19 you can still get vaccinated, but just how long do you have to wait?

“If they have received treatment for it like the monoclonal antibody infusion, they have to wait 90 days from their infusion,” Tonelli said. “However, if they didn’t as long as they have been released from quarantine they are free to get the vaccine.”

Before running to a vaccine clinic, you’ll have to think if you were exposed to COVID-19. Doctors said you should wait for a negative test result before getting the shot.

“We like for them to wait until they are out of their quarantine period before they get it just so we know that any symptoms they have would be the shots side effects and not COVID itself,” Tonelli said.

Tonelli urges people to get the vaccine if they are eligible.