Health top priority in Tazewell County as residents wait for restrictions to loosen

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — While West Virginia’s Governor loosened restrictions in the state recently, normalcy will not be returning to Virginia just yet. That is the word from Governor Ralph Northam.

Lori Stacy, Director of the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce, said those who live in the area voiced their wants to get back to a routine, but they understand. Stacy said keeping the county safe and healthy is the first priority.

“I do think in our area, however while we are ready, Tazewell County is ready to re-open. I do think we need to get to that more comfortability level of maybe 70 percent of having our population vaccinated,” said Stacy.

This decision comes just after a year of COVID-19 in Virginia.

“I do think that if we can encourage our population to just hold on a little bit longer. Allow a more plentiful supply to hit southwest Virginia and then again we get that percentage of people vaccinated up,” said Stacy.

A solution local business owner, Vicki Mahood, is happy with after being forced to close, move and re-open her business, Corner Stone Gift Shop.

“We were closed for eight months because we relocated our store. So we did a remodel and moved into a smaller space so that financially we could stay in business,” said Mahood.

Stacy said people in the county are also doing their part to keep these local businesses afloat. She said the heart of Tazewell County is their small businesses, and they will do all they can to keep the community safe and as open as allowed.