Healthcare workers hopeful following approval of third COVID-19 vaccine

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia continues to administer vaccines across the state. People 50 and older are now able to get the vaccine.

In Raleigh County on Friday, Mar. 5, 2021, healthcare workers administered more than 1,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. This week, Johnson & Johnson got approval from the FDA to roll out vaccines. Steve Mooney, a local healthcare worker at Access Health, said he is hopeful this will help get more people vaccinated faster.

“I think it’s very important, whether it’s Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, we are just glad to be able to vaccinate our public. If we can get those vaccines, we will be glad to get them in arms,” Mooney said.

As of Friday morning, almost 209,000 people in the Mountain State were fully vaccinated. Gloria Nelson said she is grateful to be one of the people getting the vaccine.

“Very because I didn’t want to get the virus,” Nelson said.

Lines at the vaccine clinic in Raleigh County were long. Mooney said there are three different stages people have to go through, including waiting after the vaccine to make sure there are no reactions. He reminded people to stay patient.

“Down here, we have doctors down there ready if there are any anaphylactic reaction or any kind of reaction at all. They will be able to come and assist and evaluate those patients,” Mooney said.