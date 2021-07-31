Heart of God Ministries hosts annual Book Bag Giveaway

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Heart of God Ministries in Beckley hosted their annual Book Bag Giveaway on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Kids were able to get a free book bag, school supplies, and groceries.

Tyler Coleman is the youth pastor at Heart of God Ministries. He said this is an annual event.

“It’s something that we do every year and it’s just an opportunity to give back to our community,” Coleman said.

This is the second year the church held the Book Bag Giveaway as a drive-thru event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Within 50 minutes of the event, Coleman said they handed out 150 of the 800 book bags.

Christal Moore is one of the volunteers at the giveaway. She said it is important to give back to the community that gave back to her.

“My community gave back to me growing up here so it doesn’t make sense for me not to reach back and help another generation,” Christal Moore said.

Coleman said this would not have been possible without the help of the community.

“It’s really a community effort. My pastor always says the church is the community and the community is the church. So if it wasn’t for all of us pulling together and working together this would not have happened,” Coleman said.