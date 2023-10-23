Monday morning will be a frosty one with many of us in the 30s. Ridgelines and higher elevations will deal with wind chill values in the 20s through the early morning. River valley fog is also an issue for commuters as cold air settles over warm river waters. But that is the extent of our cons for this Monday forecast. Very stable air, light winds out of the south and plenty of sunshine means we warm up nicely after a cold morning. 50s by lunch time followed by the 60s this afternoon. The exception being our higher elevations who manage the upper 50s.

Photographers! Golden hour tonight will be spectacular for fall foliage photos as we near peak season. Temps are comfy enough around sunset but drop quickly in to the 50s by 9pm and we continue to cool into the low 40s by pre-dawn.

Tuesday morning is chilly but man do we warm up nicely after sunrise. Indicative of October, cold mornings are just the price to pay for the 70 degree afternoons we’ll see. The picture perfect fall day is yours to enjoy!

Wednesday again features a cool morning with many of us in the mid to upper 40s. Once again, we warm up into the 70s for the afternoon. A few clouds filter in from time to time but we remain dry thanks to high pressure hanging close by to deflect a warm front towards the Great Lakes. Simply stated, a repeat picture perfect fall day.

Thursday continues the dry and warm trend after a cool start. Temps rise back into the 70s for the afternoon despite a few more clouds over Wednesday. Again, we remain dry as high pressure returns to the region. Mountain counties will struggle a bit to hit 70 but a few manage by the late evening.

Friday is where our forecast takes a turn. A mild morning, by October standards, with the 50s to greet us out the door. We rise into the upper 60s and low 70s as more clouds filter in from the north. As our jet stream wobbles a bit, the relenting stream of showers through Ohio start to nudge our way. We look dry and warm for now, however, we’re keeping an eye on where our jet stream sets up this week.

Saturday starts mild in the 50s with the 70s still achievable for many across the lowlands. So far, a very comfortable day as winds start to pick up out of the west. Despite mostly cloudy skies at times, high pressure looks to hang on for one more day to give us a rare dry Saturday. However, we do look to bring showers back to the forecast Saturday night.

Sunday is a mild day for October with morning temps in the 50s with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Clouds will overtake the skies from time to time for a gloomy look, but for many, we do look dry enough. A passing shower, especially north of I-64 across Greenbrier County. Our days of above average temps are soon coming to an end.

In your extended forecast we finally lose the protection of high pressure and our jet stream begins a march towards the south. Showers and colder temps are just around the corner. A cold front expected Tuesday of the following week will break our warm stretch as temps drop back into the 40s and 50s, with the first hints at snow showers showing up on long range forecasts. Something worth keeping an eye on as we update you here all this week.

MONDAY

Frosty start, sunshine afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine and warm! Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sun & clouds. Warmer yet! Highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY

Some clouds, lots of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY

A few extra clouds but warm. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Clouds build, stray shower late. Highs in the 70s

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy at times, stray shower. Highs in the 60s

MONDAY

Cloudy at times, cooler. Stray shower chance. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY

Rain arrives, heavy at times. Cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Rain day side, Mtn. snow showers late. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY

Early snow flakes, rain showers PM. Highs in the 40s.