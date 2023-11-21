Tonight winds relax a good bit but we’ll still be breezy with winds 10-15mph. Heavy rain exits by 10pm with scattered showers roaming through Wednesday morning. Southwest winds keep us above the freezing mark, including ground temperatures which is good news for late night travel and early morning commuters. Temps hover around 50 degrees up to midnight then start to fall back into the mid 40s by dawn.

Wednesday is a big travel day but it’ll be a cold an blustery one for our region. Winds continue to filter in from the northwest 10-15mph making morning temps in the 40s feel like the 30s with wind chills. Light rain and flurries are possible throughout the day as moisture wraps around a low by the Great Lakes. Snow accumulations are not expected, however, those at the highest elevations in northern Pocahontas may find a light coating of ice on elevated surfaces, especially late Wednesday evening. Rain won’t be as widespread as Tuesday with several dry hours to be had.

Wednesday night snow flurries likely across much of the area as northwest winds continue at10-15mph carrying moisture in from the Great Lakes. Ridgelines along Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties (Snowshoe/Droop Mountain/Rupert) will deal with freezing rain around sunset then see flurries. Little accumulations are expected. Cold air continues to filter in dropping temps into the 30s. As grounds cool, patchy black ice on roads become more widespread, especially in the mountains where rain runoff continues to work its way off the mountains.

THANKSGIVING will be a dry day but a cold one. Temps at or just below the freezing mark for many creates the right conditions for black ice early in the morning. It’ll take some time for the sun to warm up the grounds enough to help. Temps slowly warm from the 30s into the 40s for the afternoon as more and more sunshine breaks through clearing clouds. Wind chills will be a factor for those traveling around making the day feel like we’re in the 30s.

Black Friday will be a very cold morning with temps in the 20s and wind chills cooler yet. For those door buster deals, thermals and heavy jackets will make the wait times a little more bearable. As the sun rises, temps will be slow to warm up for a cold morning. Many will reach the mid and upper 40s by the afternoon with a few clouds thrown against an otherwise blue sky day. Friday night, clouds increase with a few light showers expected late into the night. More of an impact for Saturday morning. Lows tumble into the upper 30s.

Shop Small Saturday will be cold for early morning shoppers with morning temps in the 30s. A few clouds mix with an otherwise sunny day as a southern system pushes through the Carolinas. No rain is expected but it’ll be another chilly afternoon with temps only in the 40s. For late night shoppers, temps fall quickly after sunset into the 20s for lows.

Sunday morning is frosty cold but we warm up into the low 50s by the afternoon with westerly winds helping us out. Sunshine to start is taken over by increasing clouds throughout the day for a mostly cloudy evening. Showers push in west to east during the late night hours through our Monday.

Monday is a mixed bag kind of day and depends a lot on where you are located. Early in the morning the lowlands to the west, a chilly cold rain but for the mountains freezing rain/snow showers can be expected. As afternoon highs push into the 40s, we’ll change over to scattered showers here or there. Monday night, northwest winds take over cooling us down with flurries expected at times for much of the region. Snow accumulations are not expected.

In your extended forecast, temps are cool with highs below seasonal averages in the 40s. Long range forecasts show we’re still in an unsettled pattern as waves of moisture push across the country from the west. We’ll have a few dry and chilly days followed by rainy ones and back again.

TONIGHT

Showers exit, windy, black ice late. Lows in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Light sct. showers, some dry hours, flurries late. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY–THANKSGIVING

Breezy, sunny and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY–BLACK FRIDAY

Frosty morning, cool afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s/low 50s.

SHOP SMALL SATURDAY

Sun & clouds, dry otherwise. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY

Sun to start. Clouds build PM. Rain late. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Wintry mix to rain to flurries. Breezy & cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY

Brisk sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Sun & clouds, passing flurries. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy, breezy. Highs in the low 40s.

