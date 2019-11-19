Help needed to find suspects in vehicle break-ins

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Deputies need help finding two people involved in a string of vehicle break-ins.

According to deputies, the two people are believed to have broken into cars in Fayette County on Sunday, November 17, 2019, and in Putnam County on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Man wanted in vehicle break-ins.

Deputies also believe the man tried to use a stolen credit card at the Kroger in Oak Hill on Sunday, November 17, right after the incidents. The woman is thought to be his accomplice. Deputies said she attempted to cash a forged check at the United Bank in Teays Valley.

Fayette County Deputies are working with law enforcement agencies in Putnam County to find the suspects. If anyone has any information on the pictured suspects, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574-3590 or (304)574-4216 during regular business hours.