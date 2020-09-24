Hidden History Weekend starts Friday

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — Southern West Virginia’s hidden history will be highlighted during an event this weekend. The 12th annual Hidden History Weekend runs Friday through Sunday.

The National Park Service says the free event is at New River Gorge National River, the National Coal Heritage Area, Hinton Historic District, Tamarack and the West Virginia State Parks of Babcock, Carnifex Ferry Battlefield, Hawks Nest, Pipestem Resort and Twin Falls Resort.

There will only be a few in-person site programs, and field activities will include additional safety measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Face masks are required, and safe social distancing will be practiced.