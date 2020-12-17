High court to hear NCAA athlete compensation case brought by former WVU football player

WASHINGTON (AP) – For the first time in more than three decades, the Supreme Court will hear a case involving the NCAA and what it means to be a college athlete. The court will review a decision in an antitrust lawsuit.

The NCAA says the case has “the line between student-athletes and professionals” because it removed caps on compensation that major college football and basketball players can receive.

The case was brought by former West Virginia University football player Shawne Alston and others.

This case focuses primarily on the non-cash payments related to education, including benefits such as computers, science equipment and musical instruments.

A decision is expected before the end of June 2021.