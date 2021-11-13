High gas prices not slowing down Thanksgiving travel

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Despite gas prices reaching over $3.40 across most of the country, AAA projects Thanksgiving travel season to be the busiest the roads have been since 2019.

According to AAA’s travel projections, over 53 million Americans will be traveling for Thanksgiving, with an estimated 90% of those travelers expected to be driving.

Travelers at the Beckley Travel Plaza said they believe Americans will be willing to pay more at the pump to spend Thanksgiving with friends and family.

“I think people will sacrifice and pay what they have to pay to see their families and get out of the house,” said Kyle Kolasa. “Because last year they weren’t able to because of covid.”

“I think people have been so cooped up that they’re going to think ‘oh well, it’s worth it this year. Maybe not next year,” added Tess Miley.

Lori Hawkins of AAA told 59News that rather than skipping out on travel altogether, she expects Americans will make up for the high gas prices by cutting back in other areas. But they will place a priority on being with people they love for the holiday.