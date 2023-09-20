Wednesday morning is cool with many starting the day in the upper 40s and low 50s and patchy fog. Sunshine burns off the fog and helps lift our temps into the low to upper 70s depending on where you are. Towards the west, expect the upper 70s, our eastern counties reach the mid 70s while our higher elevations just crest the 70-degree mark by this evening. Outside of a few fair-weather clouds, today is simply a clear blue-sky kind of day.

Tonight, the high level, wispy clouds set us up for a very pretty sunset as temps hover around the low 70s for most. We’ll dip back quickly into the low 60s by 9pm then settle around the low 50s by pre-dawn Thursday.

Thursday, we see a few more clouds around thanks to a warm front towards our west. Winds shift out of the southwest boosting our temps from the low 50s in the morning to the upper 70s by the afternoon. As humidity rises, it’ll feel like a very warm day in the sunshine.

By the evening a stray shower in the northeastern mountain counties possible (Pocahontas, Nicholas, Randolph, Webster counties) while most will simply enjoy a nice, near late summer day with a few extra clouds.

Friday is the official last full day of summer, and it won’t feel like it at all. Low clouds in the morning for the mountains whereas our western lowlands will start the day with partly clear skies. Temps are warmer to start in the mid and upper 50s, but afternoon highs are cooler than Thursday with winds shifting back out of the west-northwest. Highs struggle their way into the mid 70s. Still a nice day overall as we officially say goodbye to summer 2023.

Saturday the Fall Equinox, or when the direct rays of the sun sit directly over the equator, occurs at 2:50am, officially kicking off the fall season. It’ll certainly feel more like fall with gloomy skies and cooler temps. A coastal system just off the Carolinas gets close enough to see clouds throughout the day but rain showers look to be farther east. A stray shower or two late Saturday afternoon, the closer to the eastern state line you are with better chances on the Virginia side of things towards I-81. Clouds remain for the overnight which keeps lows in the 50s.

Sunday looks to be our better day for shower chances, even if they are low. Clouds are stubborn as our coastal low moves north to the Virginia coastline. A few showers for the eastern mountains a good bet, but not an all-day event. Towards the west, we’ll be lucky to see a shower or two, but gloomy skies keep temps in the upper 60s and low 70s.



Monday, we clear up a touch for more sunshine as temps slowly work back into the low and mid 70s. Still a few degrees below average and with a touch more humidity, a cool and damp feel to start the day. An afternoon pop-up shower is possible but more of the exception than the rule. A good day for the interactive radar on our app as most will remain dry but one or two of us may deal with a quick 20-minute shower.

Tuesday is another mostly cloudy day with some sunshine peeking through. More of a chance of showers than Monday, but again, not a huge issue overall. We’ll still manage the low to mid 70s by the afternoon. A few showers possible towards the southern state line Tuesday night as another bubble of energy moves in for Wednesday morning.



In your extended forecast we are running a good shot at daily pop-up showers as our jet stream wobbles a bit. A normal process in the fall when we start to see our jet stream push farther south. Just a seasonal transition pattern that keeps a few days of instability in our region before we balance things out into October. One of the reasons our average high October 1st is in the upper 60s whereas October 31st, we see our average high in the upper 50s. Colder weather is simply, just around the bend.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny & mild. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny & mild. Mtn sprinkle late. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

A few clouds, mtn. sprinkles early, partly sunny PM. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly clouds, cool & damp. Stray shower chance. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy, hit & miss showers. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY

Touch more sunshine, stray shower south. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY

Some sunshine, PM showers, Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly dry day. Stray shower chance south. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine through broken clouds. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine returns, mild. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY

Sunny & comfy. Highs in the 70s.