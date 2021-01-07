High School counselor talks challenges seniors face during college admission process

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– As we start the new year, many high school seniors are waiting to get an acceptance letter from a college or university. But this year, the process for seniors applying to college was a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teresa Cochran is a school counselor at Princeton Senior High School.

“We have seen changes on how that process works. They have to get more intentional about their applications and where they want to go and checking out the campuses most of the colleges now are doing virtually tours, and so it is requiring more intentional efforts of the students more this year than last year or even the year before,” Cochran said.

Cochran said she had to a find a new way to reach seniors about the college application process. Email was her main method of connecting with the students. She said she believes this helped seniors become more independent.

“I think it will be fantastic for them, to be able to know at this stage how to adapt to change and how to roll with the punches and to pick it up and move on and learn how to be independent and do things themselves. I think that will greatly benefit them in the long run,” Cochran continued.

Allen Smith is the Associate Director of Admissions at Concord University. He said if you are a senior and have not applied yet to a college, do your research because some colleges do not have a deadline to apply.

“Don’t give up for one thing. It’s definitely something that we have not seen before and we are all dealing with this for the first time together. So don’t lose hope, and I have faith that everything will be alright and turn back to normal,” Smith said.

Allen said they are still accepting applications at Concord University.