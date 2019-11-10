High School football playoff rankings and schedule released

(WVNS)– The regular season of high school football has come to an end. WVSSAC have released the rankings and schedule for the first round of playoffs.
West Virginia:
AAA: (9) Spring Mills @ (8) Greenbrier East, Friday Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
AA: (13) Man @ (4) Bluefield, Friday Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
(9) Nicholas County @ Frankfort, Friday Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
(10) Mingo County @ (7) Shady Spring, Friday Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
(11) Wyoming East @ (6) Oak Glen, Saturday Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m.
A: (13) Tygart Valley @ (4) Greenbrier West, Saturday Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m.
(9) Midland Trail @ (8) East Hardy, Saturday Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m.
Virginia:
Richlands @ Wise Central, Friday Nov.16 1 p.m.
Tazewell @ Graham, Saturday Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.