(WVNS)– The WVSSAC has released the schedule for Round 2 of the state playoffs.

Greenbrier West will host Williamstown on Friday Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Bluefield will host Keyser on Friday Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

And in Virginia, Graham will travel to Union on Friday Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.