High school seniors graduate in McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — High school seniors in McDowell County finally got to celebrate their graduation.

Graduation ceremonies took place at both Mount View and River View High Schools on Friday, July 31, 2020. Mount View Graduate, Madison Wagoner, said this was such a special moment. She said it was an honor to walk across the stage since the COVID-19 pandemic took away the last part of her senior year. Wagoner even said seniors at Mount View High School got to walk across the stage on a new football field.

“It definitely feels like a great honor to be the first on this field and the last on the old field. It just feels incredibly honorable, and I’m sure everyone here feels so grateful,” Wagoner said.

Wagoner also said this was a nice way to finally see classmates she has not been able to see in a while.