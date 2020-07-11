High Schools get the chance to play baseball again

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Baseball is back and in full swing at Epling Stadium.

In an attempt to salvage their lost season, Tim Epling created a league for both high school and middle school teams. Giving these athletes a chance to play the sport they love and to gain back what they lost.

“We worked really hard all winter three or four months and then to lose the season, and now we get to come back and it’s a really really good thing,” said Assistant Coach Gary Muovich.

Without any Miners games to prepare for, Epling stadium is going all out to make these games feel real for the athletes and their families.