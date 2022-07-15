LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Getting on a plane can be a painstaking process, but the Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg has made that process a little easier.

The CT80 scanner allows TSA to scan checked luggage rapidly without having to hand check bags.

Airport Director Brian Belcher says it will allow the airport to handle large crowds more efficiently.

“This airport can handle way more passengers than before in a shorter amount of time,” said Belcher. “Sometimes we do, sometimes we get charters with 150 passengers in it. This machine will allow the airport to be able to handle that.”

The scanner at Greenbrier Valley Airport is an elongated version of the CT80 which is designed to also handle golf bags.

Belcher believes now that the baggage checking process is more efficient, they are ready to handle a second airline operating out of the airport.