High voter turnout for general election in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Summers County Clerk Mary Beth Merritt was impressed with voter turnout this election. Merritt told 59News that lines at all 14 precincts were pretty steady during her visits. She said numbers on absentee voting turned out high as well. Merritt said she’s glad to see everyone turn up to vote.

“It’s great because we have been working since august everyday on elections. This is our Super Bowl,” Merritt said.

Merritt told 59News these voter turnout numbers could break records for the county.