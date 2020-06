FAYETTEVILLLE, WV (WVNS) — High water has prompted several road closures in Fayette County.

Dispacthers said high water has been reported in the Scarbro area. Minden Road and Wills Creek Road are both closed.

A Local State of Emergency was issued in Fayette County Sunday, June 14, 2020 after flash flooding.

If drivers come across areas of high water, turn around and find an alternate route.