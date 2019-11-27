High winds leave thousands without power

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Residents across southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia are dealing with power outages on the day before Thanksgiving. Appalachian Power is reporting more than 22,000 customers were in the dark on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.

The bulk of the outages in the southern part of West Virginia were in Wyoming and Mercer Counties. In Virginia there were a large number of people in Wythe County in the dark. A total of 410 outage cases were reported to Appalachian Power. Here is a look at the numbers at 4 p.m.:

Applachian Power Outages:

Bland County, Virginia – 21
Fayette County – 1,116
Giles County, Virginia – 56
Kanawha County – 4,148
McDowell County – 47
Mercer County – 608
Monroe County – 89
Pulaski County, Virginia – 424
Raleigh County – 149
Summers County – 832
Tazewell County, Virginia – 113
Wythe County, Virginia – 1,893

First Energy is reporting 9,189 customers in the dark. Here is a look at the numbers reported on their website:

First Energy Outages:

Greenbrier County – 23
Pocahontas County – 22
Monroe County – 26
Summers County – 5

High winds around the area gusted up to 50 MPH. StormTracker 59 Meteorologists said winds speeds in some areas could be even higher.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Sen. Capito returns home from trip to Middle East

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Capito returns home from trip to Middle East"

New River Humane Society asking people to foster during the holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "New River Humane Society asking people to foster during the holidays"

Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center more than halfway to fundraising goal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center more than halfway to fundraising goal"

Local law enforcement provide tips to keep kids from falling victim to online predators

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement provide tips to keep kids from falling victim to online predators"

Preparations underway for annual Winter Wonderland Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preparations underway for annual Winter Wonderland Market"

Raleigh Playhouse, Melody's closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Playhouse, Melody's closing"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News