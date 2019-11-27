High winds leave thousands without power

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Residents across southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia are dealing with power outages on the day before Thanksgiving. Appalachian Power is reporting more than 22,000 customers were in the dark on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.

The bulk of the outages in the southern part of West Virginia were in Wyoming and Mercer Counties. In Virginia there were a large number of people in Wythe County in the dark. A total of 410 outage cases were reported to Appalachian Power. Here is a look at the numbers at 4 p.m.:

Applachian Power Outages:

Bland County, Virginia – 21

Fayette County – 1,116

Giles County, Virginia – 56

Kanawha County – 4,148

McDowell County – 47

Mercer County – 608

Monroe County – 89

Pulaski County, Virginia – 424

Raleigh County – 149

Summers County – 832

Tazewell County, Virginia – 113

Wythe County, Virginia – 1,893

First Energy is reporting 9,189 customers in the dark. Here is a look at the numbers reported on their website:

First Energy Outages:

Greenbrier County – 23

Pocahontas County – 22

Monroe County – 26

Summers County – 5

High winds around the area gusted up to 50 MPH. StormTracker 59 Meteorologists said winds speeds in some areas could be even higher.