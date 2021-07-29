Hilltop man facing domestic charges in Fayette County

HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — A man from the Hilltop area of Fayette County is facing felony domestic charges after an incident took place on July 29, 2021.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a domestic incident in the Hilltop area. Once deputies arrived, evidence on scene showed that the suspect, Danville Daniels, choked the female victim during an altercation.

Further investigation into Daniels showed he has two prior domestic violence convictions.

Danville Daniels is charged with Strangulation and 3rd Offense Domestic Battery, both of which are felonies. Daniels now awaits court proceedings.