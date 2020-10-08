Hinton business owners speak about impact of cancelled Railroad Days

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The city of Hinton is usually preparing for the annual Railroad Days Festival this time of year. Rebecca Peterson, Director of Explore Summers County, said the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel this year’s event.

“A big letdown for sure. But we’ll be inspired and make it that much better for next year,” Peterson said.

It is not just a letdown for locals, this cancellation impacts business owners. Detra Dove owns ToeTally Polished Nails and Detra’s Boutique in Hinton. She told 59News she will lose out on business she looks forward to every year.

“You won’t get people from out of town or locals buying things,” Dove said. “I didn’t realize how much of an impact it does have and honestly, COVID has affected us the entire year. It’s not just Railroad Days, but overall.”

That is why Dove is encouraging people to shop local during this time of year. It helps the businesses in Hinton area that typically thrive this time of year.

“If it wasn’t for these local businesses, local people shopping local, the small businesses wouldn’t be around,” Dove said.