Hinton city leaders encourage people to volunteer in upcoming litter sweep

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Hinton City Manager Cris Meadows said the city is organizing a litter sweep on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. He said volunteers can show up to Bellepoint Park at 9 a.m. on Saturday to be assigned places to collect trash.

Meadows said this litter collection will help spruce up the city and make it a more attractive place to live.

“Well it’s really nice. It’s good for community support and everyone sees that you’re doing something. We’re trying to make the city look better,” Meadows said.

Meadows said people can call city hall at (304)-466-3255 for more information.