Hinton city leaders tear down dilapidated homes in new effort to clean up city

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Caution tape is posted out front of homes located off of 11th Avenue in Hinton. Mayor Jack Scott said what lies behind the tape is the remains of what was once a group of homes and the ones left to be torn down.

“This has been the focus of everyone’s attention as you drive through town. It’s become hard not to spot, it’s an eyesore,” Scott said.

These homes sit right next to Roger Mann’s home. Mann said he spent decades living inside of that house. He said it is about time to see these homes come down.

“Tickles me to death they’ve been talking about it for years,” Mann said, “I’m really glad they’re doing something.”

Scott said grant money made this demolition project possible. He said this money is going towards the cost of tearing down these dilapidated homes. The ones on 11th Avenue are just a small part of the project they have in mind.

“This is just the beginning stages. We have a lot of homes that we’ll begin to target. There could be 50 or more in town that we have something we have to repurpose,” Scott said.

Scott said all of this is to showcase the beauty that can be found in the city of Hinton.

“If we want to move forward with this community, it’s very important that we put our best foot forward and cleaning up the community is vitally important to attracting new residents and new businesses,” Scott said.

Scott also told 59News more cleanup projects in the city are planned for the future, including a litter sweep.