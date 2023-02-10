HINTON, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice and Summers County educators hosted a pup-rally on Friday, February 10, 2023, to welcome a new therapy dog to their school.

The Friends With Paws program is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, West Virginia Communities In Schools Nonprofit, and the West Virginia Department of Education. It is a statewide school therapy dog program built around supporting students through their struggles.

The labradoodle, Marshall, is the tenth dog that the Friends with Paws Program has introduced. Like the other therapy dogs, Marshall will help serve as a healthy outlet for students.

First Lady Cathy Justice said the program has not only boosted student performance but has helped create a safe place for children.

“It feels great. You know, we are just proud to be a part of this. The children really relate to animals, and we’ve just seen such an improvement in them in attendance, academics, behavior and they know they can feel good about themselves,” Justice said.

The program places therapy dogs in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal.

Justice said she is also working to assign a dog to each county that wants one so that every school’s students can benefit from the program. To learn more about this initiative, click here.