Hinton Fire Department receives new truck

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Firefighters in Summers County are ready to fight fires with a new piece of equipment. Chief Ray Pivont told 59News the department received a new pumper truck.

Pivont said it took about a year to get this new truck. He said they worked with city administrators to make this purchase happen. Pivont said they continuously try to update their equipment. Currently, he and other firefighters are working to get the truck ready to respond to calls.

“It’ll probably be a month or so. We’ve got some training, we got to get our equipment on there, it’ll take us a little while. But probably by November sometime we’ll be responding,” Pivont said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News