Hinton Fire Department receives new truck

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Firefighters in Summers County are ready to fight fires with a new piece of equipment. Chief Ray Pivont told 59News the department received a new pumper truck.

Pivont said it took about a year to get this new truck. He said they worked with city administrators to make this purchase happen. Pivont said they continuously try to update their equipment. Currently, he and other firefighters are working to get the truck ready to respond to calls.

“It’ll probably be a month or so. We’ve got some training, we got to get our equipment on there, it’ll take us a little while. But probably by November sometime we’ll be responding,” Pivont said.