HINTON, WV (WVNS) – With the hole originally caused by a collapsed culvert now filled and paved over, the next goal is to prevent this issue from recurring again.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation and the Division of Highways will begin installing the new culvert.

A contractor was on-site in December for further evaluations and they hope to start the new culvert project this January.

Jack Scott, Mayor of Hinton, tells 59News the project should be completed within the next five to six months.

“It was an act of God and what do you do. There were many people who wanted to place blame and they’re were some safety concerns. This is because we have a high school down there and our buses were going by so we were all concerned. But I can assure you, the DOH engineers were on top of this from the beginning and they’ve done an excellent job in helping us,” Scott said.

When asked about the residents, Scott says the hole has been a major inconvenience, and many in the area are looking forward to putting the incident behind them.