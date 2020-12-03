Hinton Hometown Christmas will highlight small businesses

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The city will host its Hinton Hometown Christmas Saturday, December 5, 2020. The event will highlight small businesses in the city.

Lucky Rivers is a new business in the city. Sarah Gleason is the owner. She said she is excited to have the opportunity to showcase what she has to offer.

“It makes me excited. I love Hinton and I love the community of Hinton, and I think that’s why I took that crazy leap, especially during this unknown time to start a new business especially a restaurant,” Gleason stated.

Hinton’s annual Christmas Parade will also be happening. It begins at 6 p.m. For more information about Lucky Rivers, visit their website.

