Summers County Fire Department issues statement amidst scandal

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — 59News can now confirm former Summers County Volunteer Fire Chief Brian Cale and Former Volunteer Fireman Robert Bennett are no longer members of the department (SCVFD).

Both men were arrested this week on child pornography and sexual abuse charges.

SCVFD Interim Chief Jonathan Lipscomb, who was appointed Thursday, June 10, 2021, released a statement in response to the ongoing investigation.

“The Summers County Fire Department does not condone the acts of these individuals. Said individuals have been removed from our roster and do not represent the Summers County Fire Department. We are fully cooperating with the investigating agencies.” Jonathan Lipscomb

Interim Chief, Summers County Volunteer Fire Department

City of Hinton Fire Chief Ray Pivont also confirmed Cale was a member of the City of Hinton Fire Department, and was paid per call, not a full-time employee. He said Bennett was previously a member of the department, but had resigned several months prior to being arrested. As of Thursday, Pivont said Cale was no longer a member of the City of Hinton Fire Department.