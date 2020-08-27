Hinton Police Department looking to hire new patrolman

HINTON, WV(WVNS) — Hinton Police Officers are looking for another member to join their team.



Applications for patrolman are available at Hinton City Hall, located on 322 Summers Street. Deputy Chief of Police, Timothy Adkins, said applicants will also be asked to participate in a written and physical test. He said they are searching for someone who wants to keep people in Hinton safe.

“Honest people, good integrity, hardworkers, don’t mind working extra hours. Putting in the work to be the best police officer they can be,” Adkins said.

Applications are due by Sept. 9, 2020.