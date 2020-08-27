Hinton Police Department looking to hire new patrolman

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HINTON, WV(WVNS) — Hinton Police Officers are looking for another member to join their team.

Applications for patrolman are available at Hinton City Hall, located on 322 Summers Street. Deputy Chief of Police, Timothy Adkins, said applicants will also be asked to participate in a written and physical test. He said they are searching for someone who wants to keep people in Hinton safe.

“Honest people, good integrity, hardworkers, don’t mind working extra hours. Putting in the work to be the best police officer they can be,” Adkins said.

Applications are due by Sept. 9, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News