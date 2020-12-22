Hinton Police Officer runs into house fire to make sure everyone is safe

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A local police officer is being called a hero after running into danger to help people potentially trapped in a house fire in Hinton over the weekend.

Sergeant Tad Withrow with the Hinton Police Department was the first to respond to the call.

He told 59News when he when he arrived, there were a few neighbors, but no one was certain if there was anyone inside the house. Withrow said he decided to find out for himself.

“I’m not sure how long I was in there the first time. I located a basement door then made entry through that and observed what appeared to be a furnace engulfed in flames,” said Withrow.

Withrow said he called out to see if he could hear cries of help from the mother or her two daughters. When he did not hear a response, he ran back out. However, something told him to go back in to the house.

“I just needed to know for a fact that no one was in the house,” said Withrow.

Three separate times he ran in to the burning building to ensure no one was inside. While the family was not in the house at the time of the fire, he told 59News he would act the same way in a similar situation without hesitation.

“If there is something I can do I am going to do it. I mean I did suffer some injuries from it but I would do it again a hundred times over,” said Withrow.

Withrow said he knows the family personally, but would act on his instincts no matter who he is trying to protect.

“I also have a son myself and you know it just crossed my mind you know if it was my house I would hope someone would make any effort they could to try and get entry,” said Withrow.

Withrow saw the family shortly after he exited the house for the last time. He said he is extremely grateful for the support and prayers he received while he was in the hospital getting checked for any long -term injuries. The family said they can not thank Sgt. Withrow and the community enough for their support.

“That’s one of the good things about working here in Hinton man, the community is awesome, they always support people in their time of need,” said Sgt. Withrow.

The family told 59News they are thankful their house was not damaged beyond repair. While they are grateful for the communities support, they told us of another family who lost their house in a fire earlier this month.

They are asking for the community to show the same support to them. If you would like to help, click here.