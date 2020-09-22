Hinton Police Officers starting new initiative to clean up the city

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Hinton Police Officers are helping clean up the city with a new initiative.

Chief Nathan Allen said they will be going to people’s homes with a golden ticket. If you get a ticket, you can put out trash for the city to collect. Allen said they will specify which date to put out the trash. They are taking trash and old furniture. They will not take appliances, paint, or other toxic materials right now.

Allen said this program is a way to attract new businesses and residents to the county.

“Other businesses that may be interested in coming in, we want them to come in and see a nice clean town and be interested in coming in. We want to attract tourism with the rivers and all that kind of stuff,” Allen said.