HINTON, WV (WVNS) – One of the great local landmarks is back open for business.

The Hinton Railroad Museum is open again.

The museum had been closed until further notice, but a local Americorps volunteer is reopening the historic venue, Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’re so excited to get that back opened again,” said Amy Richmond, an Event Planner for the City of Hinton. “So that when people are out and about in town they can stop in and see it, or when they come to town as visitors they can stop in and see all the great railroad history that we have in there.”

Visitors to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve can pick up a cool new national park passport stamp at the Railroad Museum as well.