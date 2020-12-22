Hinton Road in White Oak closed after livestock trailer overturns

WHITE OAK, WV (WVNS) — A livestock trailer overturned on Hinton Road in White Oak. It happened at 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Raleigh County Dispatchers tell us the road is closed until further notice.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Ghent Volunteer Fire Department and Beaver Volunteer Fire Department are on scene. There are no injuries.

Dispatchers say officers must catch the livestock before the road can reopen. Travelers should avoid the area and find alternate routes to their destinations.