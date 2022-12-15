HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Hive has selected Botany Tropicals of Hinton, co-owned by Jordan Casey and Steven Jones, as its 2022 Small Business Startup of the Year.

“Innovation, response to adversity, and measurable accomplishments are key criteria businesses must meet to earn this recognition. Jordan and Steven have met and exceeded all expectations in these objectives.” Judy Moore, executive director of WV Hive and deputy director of New River Gorge Regional Development Authority

Left to right at the awards presentation, Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA); Mary Legg, business advisor at the WV Hive; awardees Jordan Casey and Steven Jones, Botany Tropicals; Jina Belcher, NRGRDA executive director; and Ryan Thorn, state director of the West Virginia office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

The owners of Botany Tropicals came to the WV Hive after deciding to turn their hobby of cultivating houseplants into a business and realizing they had no idea how to succeed. The WV Hive helped Casey and Jones develop a business plan and financial projections, hire their first employee, and learn how to operate a business. Botany Tropicals has also applied and been approved for WV Hive technical assistance to create a logo, promotional video, and website.

Botany Tropicals at 321 3rd Avenue in Hinton offers a fun, unique plant shop with personal, one-of-a-kind, interactive experiences. Customers dive “hand-first” into the dirt to build terrariums, attend plant parties, and find the best houseplant for their home.

The newest addition to their offerings is an innovative service called Plant 911. This service will launch early in 2023 and will feature a complete rescue package to help revive and restore a sick plant.

The Plant 911 service won the STEM award in the Pitch Southern WV small business competition held at WVU Tech in September 2022.

Botany Tropicals was one of six total businesses that “pitched” to judges, and it also won the third place prize in the overall competition.