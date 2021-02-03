Historic Black Knight hosting Valentine’s Day Dinner

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you have not figured out plans for Valentine’s Day yet, a local business might just be the solution. The Historic Black Knight will host a Valentine’s Day Dinner on February 13, 2021.

Organizer Leslie Baker said this is a great way for couples and even families to celebrate the holiday together.

“It’s reservation only. We will socially distance, all people that come and we are going to take different seating throughout the evening,” Baker said. “So if anyone is interested in a kind of romantic night, and it’s not just couples it’s families whoever you want to bring out, and we will make sure that family groups and units are together.”

The dinner is Sat. Feb. 13, 2021.